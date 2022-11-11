ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $327,496.98 and $19.98 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00232141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

