Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,709. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.