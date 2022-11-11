ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Lowered by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,655 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 1.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.80% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $101,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 68,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,047. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 71.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

