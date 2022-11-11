Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $978,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,337 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,129,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

ZT stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

