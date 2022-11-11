Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

