Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Zoetis worth $351,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,208,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,730,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,081.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.09. 99,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

