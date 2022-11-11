ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,416. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,482. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,022,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 53.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,595,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after buying an additional 553,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after buying an additional 242,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

