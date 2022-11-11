Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Barclays raised their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $23.64 during trading on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $398.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

See Also

