0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $97,929.26 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00589873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.34 or 0.30725506 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.