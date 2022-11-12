11,719 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.5% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.51. 44,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,154. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

