11,968 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Acquired by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

