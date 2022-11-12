16,034 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

