2,500 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $145.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

