32,242 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

