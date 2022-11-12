3,255 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,589,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

