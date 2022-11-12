48,368 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $15,108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $11,302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

SPR opened at $28.24 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

