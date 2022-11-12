5,225 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

