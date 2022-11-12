57,655 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT opened at $14.68 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

