67,161 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.17. 5,853,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

