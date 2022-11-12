7,450 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

