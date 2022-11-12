AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. AAR has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in AAR by 69.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

