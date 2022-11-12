Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 546.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 7,106,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,747. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

