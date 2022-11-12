AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.