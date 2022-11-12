ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €15.50 at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

