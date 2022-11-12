Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.43 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.21.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.