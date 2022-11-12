Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.43 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

