abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.10 ($0.61). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.61), with a volume of 769,820 shares trading hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.83. The company has a market capitalization of £200.14 million and a PE ratio of 210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

