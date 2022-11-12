Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $885,350.38 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.28 or 1.00014498 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00247371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11114005 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,376,800.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

