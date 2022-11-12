Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 14.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,194. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.34.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

