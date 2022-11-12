Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.30). 4,304,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 843,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.05 ($0.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.79 million and a P/E ratio of -16.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.54.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.