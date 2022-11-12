AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AcuityAds from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $1.55 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

