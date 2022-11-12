AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.43 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

