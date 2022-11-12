Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

