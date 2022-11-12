Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 18.2% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 26,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,107,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.