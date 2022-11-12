ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 7.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1,604,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 869,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73.

Insider Transactions at ADM Energy

In other news, insider Osamede Okhomina bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($17,271.16).

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

