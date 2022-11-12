Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

Adobe stock traded up $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.15. 4,110,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,554. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

