Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 203,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Insider Activity

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.