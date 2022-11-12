Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 203,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 86,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

