Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

