Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,466 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

