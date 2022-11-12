Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

