Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,361,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $412.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

