Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

