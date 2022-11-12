Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of WELL opened at $71.58 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

