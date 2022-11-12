Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,104 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

