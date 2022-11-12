Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 61.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 76.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

