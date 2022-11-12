Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,657 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $178.47. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

