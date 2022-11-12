Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,523 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $246.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

