aelf (ELF) Market Cap Tops $57.04 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $57.04 million and $7.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008465 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.