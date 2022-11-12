AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.38.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.93 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,845.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.