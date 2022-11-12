ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Lowered to €34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.00 ($37.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($53.50) to €49.50 ($49.50) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 4.4 %

AGESY stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

